Malibu

Evacuations ordered, roads closed due to Franklin Fire in Malibu

The fire continues to burn in the Malibu area near Pepperdine University.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the flames of the Franklin Fire that started in the Malibu area Monday night.

The fire is currently burning 2,200 acres near Pepperdine University, prompting closures and evacuations.

School closures

Students at Pepperdine University have been ordered to shelter in place, with the school issuing a statement on social media:

All schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu School District have also been closed due to the fire.

Road Closures

According to Caltrans, Pacific Coast Highway is closed, except for evacuations, between Topanga Canyon Blvd and Corral Canyon Road.

Any additional road closures can be found on the LA County Public Works website.

Shelters

A shelter has been established at the Palisade Rec Center located on 851 Alma Real Drive in Pacific Palisades.

The center is open to everyone who has been displaced by the wildfire. Pets are also welcome in carriers and crates.

