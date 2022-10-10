Even With Inflation Prices High, Consumers Are Not Missing Out On Halloween

Inflation is not going to keep Americans from going "ghost-gangbusters" at the Halloween store this year.

The numbers are more staggering than "scary" but not surprising, says Omar Miramontes.

"People need Halloween to just forget about all the drama and have some fun," said Omar Miramontes at the Phantom Halloween store in Northridge.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Halloween Phantom sells costumes, masks, props, and devices that are available year-round not just in October. This is their bread and butter. A whopping $10.6 billion according to the National Retail Federation is how much they predict Americans will spend on all their Halloween stuff this year.

"We bought everything," said Blanca Aguilar a Phantom Halloween Shopper. "Last year, we didn't decorate so much."

She says the "vibe" just wasn't there in her neighborhood in 2021. People were dipping their toes back in after two years of COVID trepidation.

Retail experts say, for the first time, we're approaching pre-pandemic Halloween spending levels almost 70% of us are going to be participating in Halloween this year.

Inflation has jacked some prices up. among costumes and props. You'd think that might scare some consumers away but Halloween die-hards like Kerri Monterrosa say "no way."

"This is kind of like our favorite time of the year," Monterrosa.

Aguilar says she's taking an "a la carte" approach to her shopping to save a little money.

"A little bit here and a little bit there," Aguilar said.

Nobody is talking about skimping. Experts says $3.6 billion will be spent on costumes alone. the highest since 2017. One in five plan to dress up their pets. With Oct. 31st landing on a Monday. For some this year's party could be three days long.