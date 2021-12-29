Events Canceled Around SoCal as COVID-19 Surges Again

Spiking COVID-19 cases are causing a lot of event cancellations around SoCal, but one new year's tradition is still set to make a big comeback.

The bleachers along the Rose Parade route are expected to be packed with people on Saturday, with a lot of spectators -- required to mask up to attend -- excited for the parade and the return of the Rose Bowl.

Many of them are also disappointed by recent other cancellations.

"It's only Wednesday," said Gus Ruelas, a Rose Bowl Game ticketholder. "We're hoping everything continues, but you know, just yesterday UCLA cancelled their football game, so you just never know."

Ruelas, a resident of Pasadena, is cautiously optimistic about cheering on his team from the stands at this weekend's game.

"Fingers crossed though," he said. "I’m hoping everything works out."

The Holiday Bowl at Petco Park was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday, because of COVID-19 protocols within UCLA's program. North Carolina State was seen leaving San Diego on Wednesday morning, with fans frustrated.

"If they were going to cancel the game they could have done it much earlier," said NC State fan Gray Moonayhan.

Also Tuesday afternoon, the "Hamilton" production taking place at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre cancelleds its shows through Jan. 23, 2022, due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The increase in COVID-19 cases prompted the Centers for Disease Control to cut its isolation guidelines down to five days for asymptomatic patients, hoping to get people back to work safely.

"By the time five days of isolation has occurred, you probably have about 85 to 90 percent of all of your transmission potential behind you," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, explained on the TODAY show Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, Ruelas is hoping for a brighter 2022.

"A lot of people were excited that things were getting back to normal, but hopefully its just a moment in time and we’ll be back soon," he said.

What Has COVID Cancelled Around SoCal?