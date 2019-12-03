Get Your REAL ID Questions Answered During NBCLA and Telemundo 52’s Phone Bank

Confused about the California Department of Motor Vehicles' REAL ID requirements? You're not alone.

That's why NBCLA and sister station Telemundo 52 are hosting a phone bank on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Call 1-855-622-5248 Wednesday between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. to speak with DMV and TSA representatives. We'll have both English and Spanish speakers available.

Do you have questions about the #REALID? Well, we have ANSWERS! Watch us LIVE TOMORROW on @TELEMUNDO52 & @NBCLA as we host a PHONE BANK with our bilingual representatives to answer all of your questions from 4:00-7:00 p.m.! #CADMV #GetYourRealID #DMV #TUNEIN #LOSANGELES pic.twitter.com/6hoACrCqgX — CA DMV (@CA_DMV) December 3, 2019

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, U.S. residents will be required to show a valid passport or other federally approved document, such as a REAL ID driver license or identification card, to board domestic flights and access federal facilities and military bases.

Typically, the REAL ID process is as follows: (1) fill out the application, (2) gather your documents and (3) visit a DMV office.

If you're unsure of what documents to take with you to the DMV office, click here for a REAL ID checklist.

If you're unable to call in during our Dec. 4 phone bank, there are other ways to get your questions answered.

To encourage residents to apply for a REAL ID, the California DMV is hosting two REAL ID-only events in Southern California over two weekends in December. These "REAL ID Saturdays" are where you can stop by the participating offices (no appointments) to obtain the new form of ID.

The events will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Pomona Field Office at 1600 S. Garey Ave. and Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Santa Ana Field Office at 1330 E. First St.

The DMV also has 13 offices in Los Angeles County that are open every Saturday.