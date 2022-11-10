Eviction Notice Operation Leads to Hollywood Apartment Standoff, Backup on 101 Freeway

A law enforcement standoff closed a Hollywood street and nearby freeway ramps Thursday morning after authorities responded to a residence as part of a eviction notice operation.

NBCLA is attempting to confirm reports that shots were fired during the standoff in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard near the 101 Freeway. There were no reports of injuries.

A sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau team was sent to the location, an apartment where it appears an eviction notice was being served. Details about what led to the standoff were not immediately available.

Traffic was backing up in the area on both sides of the freeway due to lane and ramp closures.