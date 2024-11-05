Los Angeles

Several Jewish businesses vandalized in Pico-Robertson

Any victims of the incident were urged to contact LAPD.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Several Jewish businesses in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles were vandalized Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Anti-Defamation League.

"We are aware that several businesses in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood have been vandalized. As of now, it appears the majority of the businesses are Jewish-owned. ADL is in contact with LAPD,” Jeffrey l. Abrams, Regional Director of the ADL in Los Angeles said in a social media post.

“ADL will be monitoring the situation and publicly sharing information throughout the day,” Abrams said.

Any victims of the incident were urged to contact LAPD at 877-275-5273.

Los Angeles
