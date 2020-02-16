Ex-Boyfriend Arrested After Therapist Murdered in Hollywood Hills

The 41-year-old former boyfriend of a Hollywood Hills therapist was arrested related to her murder, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Sunday.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey, was arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Doctor Amie Harwick, a Hollywood Family Therapist, the LAPD said.

Police responded to reports of a woman screaming in the 2000 block of Mound Street around 1:16 a.m. early Saturday morning and were informed by the doctor's roommate that the victim was being assaulted inside her residence, police said.

After making entry, officers found the victim on the ground beneath a third-story balcony, police said. The victim was in grave condition and was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall, the LAPD said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and died from her injuries.

Investigation of the residence and the surrounding area revealed evidence of an intruder forcing entry in the residence, a struggle upstairs and a person leaving the property after the murder, police said.

The victim had previously filed a restraining order, which had recently expired, against her former boyfriend, along with recently expressing fear about the man, the LAPD said.

Pursehouse was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of Carbona Drive in Playa Del Rey by members of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear if Purshouse had a lawyer.

Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity related to this incident and/or prior relationship between Harwick and the suspect is encouraged to contact the LAPD-West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.