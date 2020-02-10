Ex-Boyfriend Convicted of Killing Cal State Northridge Student and Her New Boyfriend

A 28-year-old man was convicted Monday of murdering his former girlfriend and her new boyfriend in her Winnetka-area apartment.

Jurors deliberated for roughly three hours before finding Brian Anthony Gonzales guilty of killing 22-year-old Cal State Northridge student Emily Fox and Jerrad Scott, 24, of La Mesa, on Jan. 17, 2016.

The panel also found true special circumstance allegations of murder during the commission of a kidnapping and multiple murders, as well as a gun allegation.

Gonzales is expected to be ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, with sentencing set for June 4. Prosecutors decided earlier not to seek the death penalty.

Prosecutors said Gonzales confronted the victims in a hallway of the apartment building in the 7600 block of Oso Avenue where Fox lived. Scott tried to escape while Fox dialed 911, but Gonzales chased Scott down, brought him back to the scene at gunpoint and killed both of them.

Gonzales was arrested two days later while riding a bus and has been held without bail since then.