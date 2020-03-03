Orange County

Ex-Con Accused of Forcing Way Into Home, Attempting to Sexually Assault Elderly Woman

He had pled guilty to felony burglary and two misdemeanors.

By City News Service

handcuffs hand cuffs
File photo

A convicted burglar was charged Tuesday with forcing his way into the home of an elderly woman in Stanton and attempting to sexually assault her.

Alex Elfidio Quinonez, 24, was charged with assault with the intent to commit a sex offense during a burglary and sexual battery, both felonies. Quinonez's arraignment on Tuesday was rescheduled for March 27.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called to the victim's home about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Decision 2020 10 mins ago

Bernie Sanders Campaign Files Court Documents Over LA County Voting Problems

driver 13 mins ago

Driver in Crash that Killed Mother, Child Died of Overdose

Quinonez is accused of knocking on her front door and attempting to sexually assault her when she answered, Braun said.

The woman told investigators she bit the suspect multiple times as she struggled to defend herself, drawing the attention of her husband and several neighbors who heard the struggle, Braun said.

The suspect was detained until deputies could arrive to arrest him, Braun said.

Quinonez was on probation at the time. He pleaded guilty Oct. 28 to a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, according to court records. He was sentenced to 156 days in jail and placed on three years of probation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyStanton
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us