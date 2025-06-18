Ex-employee arrested for hidden cameras at Hermosa Beach dance school

Authorities investigating hidden cameras found in a Hermosa Beach dance school arrested a former employee, the Hermosa Beach Police Department said Tuesday

Jourdyn Godoy of Torrance, who used to work for the School of Dance and Music, faced multiple felony charges including possession of child pornography, police said.

The arrest came more than a month after a group of parents found hidden cameras inside multiple unisex bathrooms at the dance studio on Aviation Boulevard, which prompted staff to notify police.

Police said the dance school is attended by children whose age ranges from 2 to 18.

The owners of the dance studio fully cooperated with the investigation, police added.

“During the investigation, detectives obtained a court-approved search warrant and, with assistance from the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted a forensic examination that uncovered evidence of the crime,” the police department said in a statement.

Liliana Somma, one of the owners, said the school has more than 1,000 students, and she has hired a company to search the building for other devices.

"Also, we bought these regular sweeping devices that we're going to be doing throughout the day, which I think everyone should be doing," Somma said. "But that's what we're going to be doing. That's newly purchased. We also added cameras in the hallway so we can see who is coming in and out of the studio itself."