A former Los Angeles County deputy who was found guilty of using excessive force against a woman in 2023 had his sentence significantly reduced after the Department of Justice intervened.

Trevor Kirk, 32, was sentenced to four months in prison Monday after a judge agreed to U.S. Attorney's request and dismissed Kirk's felony charge.

In June 2023, Kirk was caught on video grabbing Jacy Houseton, throwing her to the ground and placing his knee on her neck before pepper-spraying her in the face.

The initial altercation began when Kirk and another deputy responded to a possible robbery call at a WinCo Foods supermarket in Lancaster.

When they detained a man, Houseton began filming the deputies, which prompted Kirk to snatch her phone and hook his hand behind his neck. Kirk then made a “misleading report” via radio, saying he was in a “fight,” the Department of Justice had said after he was found guilty.

The female victim suffered blunt-force head trauma as well as injuries to the head, arms and wrist.

Although his guilty verdict could have led to 10 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli last month requested a judge to dismiss the felony charge against Kirk and offer him a misdemeanor plea deal instead.

Essayli explained Monday that he requested his charge be reduced to a misdemeanor after determining Kirk's actions did not rise to the level of a felony.

"Houseton resisted being detained and attempted to assault the deputy. She was taken to the ground and pepper sprayed, but she did not suffer any serious bodily injury during the arrest, Essayli said in a statement, adding that his office will release all the videos from the case, including the body-worn camera footage.

Following the filing of the post-conviction plea agreement, four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case.

The request was granted by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson to sentence Kirk to four months in prison, a significant reduction from his initial possible sentence of 10 years behind bars.

Kirk's attorney Thomas Yu had argued the former deputy's action was reasonable as he was responding to a robbery call, adding that Hueston and the man who was detained inside the grocery store had been engaged in a scuffle inside the business. Hueston appeared to spit in the face of a security guard at that time.

Kirk's attorney has also described his client as a "hero, not a criminal.''

In March, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Professional Association said the prosecution of Kirk was "wrongful and politically charged'' and his actions, as seen on body-worn camera video, were "lawful, restrained, and aligned with training.''

Cesar Romero, LASPA president, said the organization "stands unwaveringly'' with Kirk.

"This isn't just about one deputy -- it's an assault on every law enforcement officer who puts their life on the line daily,'' Romero said in a statement. "We will not back down. Trevor has our full support, and we will fight alongside him and his loved ones until justice is restored.''

At the time charges were filed last year, the sheriff's department said Kirk was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case.