Los Angeles

Ex-Pot Warehouse Worker Faces 12 Years for Role in $2 Million Heist With LA County Sheriff

Sheriff's Deputy Marc Antrim pleaded guilty to federal charges and is set to be sentenced in April.

By City News Service

NBC Chicago

A former marijuana distribution warehouse worker faces at least a dozen years behind bars Monday for working with a corrupt Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy to stage a $2 million robbery at a marijuana distribution warehouse.

Christopher Myung Kim, 30, of Walnut, was convicted of drug crimes and
conspiracy last year by a federal jury. He faces a mandatory minimum of 12
years when sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips.

Evidence showed Kim had worked at the warehouse in downtown Los Angeles and supplied blueprints and other information for the October 2018 holdup. Pretending to be law enforcement agents conducting a raid, the robbers stole more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana and safes containing some $600,000.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Movie Museum 3 hours ago

The Academy Museum Has an Opening Date

Life Connected 2 hours ago

Composer for ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Talks Diversity, Inclusiveness in Music

Sheriff's Deputy Marc Antrim, who used his badge and a fake search warrant to gain entry, pleaded guilty to federal charges and is set to be sentenced in April. Five others also pleaded guilty and are expected to be sentenced in the next several months.

Evidence admitted at trial showed that Kim left his job weeks before the robbery and worked with Antrim to orchestrate the raid both for profit and revenge against his former bosses.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angelesmarijuana
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us