Ex-UFC Champ Chuck Liddell Arrested at SoCal Home on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

UFC legend Chuck Liddell was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery Monday morning at his Southern California home .

Deputies responded to the home in Hidden Hills, located in the Santa Monica Mountains northwest of Los Angeles, at about midnight after a report of a family disturbance.

“Upon arrival deputies determined Chuck Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Liddell was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff Station, where he is being held on $20,000 bail. A court date was set for Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Liddell is a former UFC World Light Heavyweight Champion who defended his title five times. He served as an ambassador for the sport since stepping away from competition.

In June 2021, he served as referee during a celebrity boxing match at Showboat Atlantic City between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom, the former Laker and Clipper.