Extra resources deployed to LA County for critical fire weather

Extra firefighting resources are being deployed in Los Angeles County this weekend in response to a red flag warning for critical fire weather, state officials announced Saturday.

"The Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) has approved the prepositioning of firefighting resources in Los Angeles County in response to Red Flag Warnings and critical fire weather conditions forecasted to impact Southern California through Sunday, June 22, 2025," Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office announced Saturday morning.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This proactive approach has proven to be a critical component of California's wildfire response strategy, reducing response times and containing fires before they escalate into major incidents. These efforts ensure that both ground and air resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impact of new fires," the statement continued.

The red flag warning was in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for areas including the Interstate 5 corridor and the Antelope Valley, where "strong to damaging" north and northwest winds were expected, along with low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Forecasters said the wind gusts could get as high as 65 mph overnight.