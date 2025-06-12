Man accused of supplying face shields to suspected ‘rioters' arrested in East LA

A man accused of handling out face shields to people at a violent protest in Los Angeles was arrested Thursday morning by law enforcement in East Los Angeles, according to federal authorities.

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit civil disorders for "distributing face shields to suspected rioters" at a protest Tuesday in Los Angeles that turned violent, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said.

Details about where the shields were distributed were not immediately available. There have been dozens of protests, most of which have been peaceful, in Los Angeles over ICE operations over the past week.

Orellana was taken into custody by the FBI early Thursday morning in an East Los Angeles neighborhood. Residents said law enforcement officers in white vans arrived early Wednesday morning and placed one man in a van.

Nearby streets were blocked off during the response.