Failed transformer causes major power outage in Downey, Norwalk area

Southern California Edison said a transformer failure Tuesday caused a major power outage in the Norwalk-Downey area.

Edison confirmed to NBC4 that the failed transformer is located at their Edison substation in the Downey-Norwalk area.

The outage happened around 2 p.m.

"We know that every outage is a hardship (and) crews are working as quickly as they can to safely restore power,'' SCE spokesperson Jen Monford said.

He said crews were able to re-route power to get most impacted customers back online relatively quickly.

Metro C (Green) Line trains were halted between the Norwalk and Willowbrook/Rose Parks stations due to the power issue. Buses were brought in to shuttle passengers between the stations, according to the transit agency.

The total number of outages was not immediately available.

No restoration time was given for the remaining clients. Customers can check their outage status HERE.