Fairfax District Missing 6-Year-Old Boy Found

A 6-year-old boy that was missing in the Fairfax District was found safe Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police had asked for the public's help to find the boy via social media.

Menachem Goldberg went missing from the 300 block of North Orange Drive, according to Los Angeles police.

Goldberg was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt and blue pants, the LAPD reported.

