Fairgoer wins $1 million on Scratchers ticket he bought at the Orange County Fair

Thomas Shellabarger thought he had won $100,000, but his wife was the one who noticed it was $1 million.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

One family is a million dollars richer after buying a California Lottery Scratchers ticket at the Orange County Fair in August.

Thomas Shellabarger said that every year when he takes his family to the fair, he also buys a ticket at the CA Lottery Live! booth.

But this summer he got really lucky, even though there was a change of plans.

California Lottery Aug 14

“I think the most I’d won before was a hundred bucks, but this time, we won pretty good,” said Shellabarger.

Shellabarger said this summer, their day at the fair got delayed by one day because tickets were sold out, but that didn’t stop him from keeping up with tradition. He and his family went the next day and bought a Multiplier Crazegame Lottery ticket.

Once he got the ticket, he thought he had won $100,000, but his wife took a second look and noticed the extra comma.

“My knees buckled, and I had to sit down,” said Shellabarger.

Once Shellabarger claimed his prize, Lottery officials vetted the legitimacy of the ticket, a process that takes a couple of months, according to the California Lottery.

“I’ve never thought to myself, ‘I’m going to win the lottery, I’m going to be rich.’ It’s always been I’ll put my dollars in and hope for the best,” said Shellabarger. “I honestly can’t believe I won the Lottery," said Shellabarger.

The owner of the retailer that worked the CA Lottery Live! booth that day will get $5,000 for selling a winning ticket.

