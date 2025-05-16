Fake delivery driver traffic stop in Irvine leads to burglary crew arrests

The traffic stop of a driver who tried to pose as a food delivery worker led to the arrests of five people connected to a transnational organized crime group accused in several Southern California residential burglaries, the Irvine Police Department announced Friday.

The investigation began on Easter Sunday, April 20, when an Irvine resident called police to report alerts from his home security system that indicated people inside his residence. Police responded to the home and discovered it had been ransacked with multiple items missing, including designer purses, shoes and jewelry.

Security camera video showed a woman, carrying what appeared to be a food delivery bag, ring a doorbell at the residence. A few minutes later, the video showed three people, including at least one wearing what appeared to be a delivery worker vest, running from the home and leaving in a white SUV.

Homeowner Goulin Wang said he was enjoying that Easter Sunday with his family when he noticed something unusual about a man walking around the neighborhood who appeared to be a delivery driver.

"That guy, on that day he didn’t carry anything," Wang said. "Slow walking, looking around. Immediately, I was telling my wife, 'This guy is suspicious.'"

During the police response, an officer outside the home noticed a car leaving the area and pulled the driver over for a traffic stop.

"The driver said he was delivering food to a customer through a food delivery phone application, but could not provide the address where he delivered it," Irvine Police said in a statement. "During a search of his car, suspicious items were located, leading officers to believe he may be involved in criminal activity."

The 24-year-old driver was arrested for being unlicensed and brought back to the IPD to confirm his identification. Investigators determined the man was part of an organized burglary crew and identified several of his associates, police said.

A month-long surveillance operation of the crew led to the five arrests, police said. The suspects, identified by police as Colombian nationals, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of narcotics and other crimes, police said.

Investigators serving search warrants in the San Bernardino County communities of Colton and Fontana found evidence linking the suspects to the burglary in Irvine. The evidence included several hundred thousand dollars worth of stolen items found in two homes and a storage unit, police said.

Separate security camera video released by the department showed one of the suspects ringing a doorbell at a home March 29, police said. On April 4, video showed a masked man entering the home through the front door and leaving a few minutes later.

The burglary crew appeared to case out the neighborhood and ring doorbells in an attempt to determine whether anyone was inside.

"We've determined this type of behavior where they surveil the area, try to fit into the area, travel in crews," said Sgt. Karie Davies, of the Irvine Police Department.

Irvine Police also released video from officers' body-worn cameras that showed the May 15 arrests at a Fontana park.