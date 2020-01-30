coronavirus

Letter Claiming Coronavirus Outbreak in Carson is Fake, Officials Say

By City News Service

fake coronavirus letter
Supervisor Janice Hahn

Authorities are warning the public Thursday about a fake letter being distributed through email and on Facebook that is falsely claiming "a possible coronavirus outbreak" in Carson.

The letter, which is purporting to be from an official with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, contains false information and has been determined to be a hoax, according to Carson Sheriff's Station Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The Carson Sheriff's Station became aware of the letter being shared on Facebook and through emails Wednesday, and contacted Public Health officials, who confirmed it was fake, Atenza told City News Service.

"There is NO current threat to public health from the Coronavirus in Los Angeles County," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Public Health officials warned the public to beware of the false information and to visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov for accurate and verified information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCarsonLos Angeles County Public Health Department
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us