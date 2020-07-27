Fake Rolex Watches, Louboutins, Versace Sunglasses Among $1.8M in Phony Designer Products Seized At LAX

U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at LAX seized

More than 3,500 counterfeit high-fashion products arriving via express air cargo from Hong Kong were seized at LAX, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers found the goods -- 3,524 items -- while doing an enforcement exam on a shipment of 99 boxes that weighed 3,827 pounds arriving on June 25. The shipment was falsely manifested as "Ladies Tops Storage Bag Empty" and was a clear attempt to circumvent U.S. law, the agency said.

In total, the products would have an estimated retail price of $1.8 million. The fake merchandise included YSL, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Versace, Gucci, Fendi, Nike, Under Armor, Adidas, Cartier, Rolex, Dior, Pandora, Casio, Michael Kors, Tiffany & Co., Burberry and Christian Louboutin.

In the same shipment, CBP officers discovered and seized 2,160 pills of Sildenafil, used to treat erectile dysfunction, and 4,500 pills of Ranitidine Hydrochloride, used for stomach problems.

“Trade in illegitimate goods is associated with smuggling and other criminal activities, and often funds criminal enterprises,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “CBP officers and import specialists remain vigilant in detecting, intercepting and seizing illegitimate products and enforcing all trade laws.”

“Through their diligence and attention to detail, CBP officers and import specialists, prevented a significant smuggling attempt,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, CBP LAX Port Director. “Their dedication and commitment to the mission of CBP is vital in stopping counterfeit goods from entering the U.S. commerce.

Here are pictures of some of the merchandise.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

