Fallen heroes honored across Southern California on Memorial Day

As the nation honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States military, Southern California communities were scheduled to hold ceremonies throughout Memorial Day.

The Los Angeles National Cemetery where some 90,000 veterans were laid to rest will host an annual ceremony, which includes a wreath-laying, speeches and the playing of "Taps." The event starts at 10 a.m. at 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Forest Lawn Forest Lawn will honor fallen veterans with free Memorial Day remembrances at each of its Southern California locations: Covina Hills, Glendale, Hollywood Hills, and Long Beach. Starting at 10 a.m., the events will bring generations together to commemorate the lives and valor of American veterans with patriotic music, wreath layings, presentations and retirings of the flag.

The Canoga Park Community Center will host the 33rd annual Memorial Day Parade, with 50,000 people expected to attend. This year's event will be themed ``Saluting the Price of Freedom,'' honoring the service and sacrifices of our nation's heroes. This year's grand marshal will be retired Navy Rear Adm. Mike Shatynski. The event will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m. along Sherman Way from Owensmouth to Cozycroft. The event will feature a lineup of marching bands, Scout troops, vintage vehicles, patriotic floats, and more.

In Boyle Heights, Mayor Bass will commemorate Memorial Day by joining local leaders in honoring the fallen service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

The city of La Cañada Flintridge is expected to hold a Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. after residents gathered for a 5K run and walk at 7:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service.

In Whittier, Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary will hold its 103rd annual Memorial Day Observance at 10:30 a.m., featuringan exhibit commemorating 250 years of the Army, Marines and Navy. The keynote speaker will

be Joseph Sciarra, a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. There will also be a vintage aircraft flyover and performances by the county sheriff's department band and honor guard.

Ivy Park at Playa Vista will host a Memorial Day event honoring nearly two dozen veterans with a Veterans Social Hour to reflect their service. Among the honorees will be 94-year-old John Lehne, a Navy veteran who recently moved to Playa Vista after losing his home in the Palisades Fire.