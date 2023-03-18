Glendale

Falling Chunks of Concrete Shut Down Lanes on 5 Freeway in Glendale

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries

By Rudy Chinchilla and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Lanes on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Glendale were shut down Saturday night after chunks of concrete began falling onto the street below.

The California Highway Patrol said southbound lanes of the freeway would be shut down between Western Avenue and the 134 Freeway until further notice. Traffic was still getting through on the No. 1 lane, as well as one HOV lane.

The closure came after concrete chunks of the 5 Freeway began falling onto Western Avenue. The falling concrete was reported at 5:34 p.m., according to the CHP.

Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western Avenue between Flower and Lake streets.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.

This article tagged under:

Glendale
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us