Falling Chunks of Concrete Shut Down Lanes on 5 Freeway in Glendale

Lanes on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in Glendale were shut down Saturday night after chunks of concrete began falling onto the street below.

The California Highway Patrol said southbound lanes of the freeway would be shut down between Western Avenue and the 134 Freeway until further notice. Traffic was still getting through on the No. 1 lane, as well as one HOV lane.

The closure came after concrete chunks of the 5 Freeway began falling onto Western Avenue. The falling concrete was reported at 5:34 p.m., according to the CHP.

Glendale police shut down eastbound and westbound lanes of Western Avenue between Flower and Lake streets.

There was no immediate word of vehicle damage or injuries as a result of the falling debris.