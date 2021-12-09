carmen salinas

Famed Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at Age 82

Her death was caused by a stroke

By Staff Reports

actress Carmen Salinas
Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage via Getty Images

The popular Mexican actress Carmen Salinas died on Thursday at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke that left her in a coma

The death of the producer and politician, announced by her family late Thursday, made a huge impact in the Mexican entertainment industry. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The protagonist of over a hundred melodramas and films was widely admired for her talent and generosity. 

When she suffered the stroke, she was participating in the filming of the telenovela “Mi fortuna es amarte,” where she was playing “Doña Margarita Domínguez.”

According to media reports, actresses like Silvia Pinal and Ana Martin were quickly considered as replacements to play the character. 

Salinas leaves behind her only daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, and seven grandchildren: Carmen and Paulina Plascencia Suárez, daughters from her son Pedrito, who died, with Lucía Suárez; and another granddaughter Carmen Plascencia, also her son’s daughter. Also, Viviana, Manuel, Montserrat and Marisol Monje Plascencia.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 2 hours ago

COVID-19 Survivors Embrace at Emotional Reunion at Providence Mission Hospital

Orange County 3 hours ago

Sanitation Workers in Anaheim, Huntington Beach Go On Strike

This story was first reported by Telemundo. Click here to read it in Spanish.

This article tagged under:

carmen salinasMexicoactress
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us