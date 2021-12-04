Families Celebrate at 6th Annual ‘Comfort and Joy' Holiday Event in South LA

Families in South Los Angeles got into the holiday spirit at the 6th annual "Comfort & Joy" celebration on Saturday, in a real-life Miracle on 34th Street.

The Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments helped distribute gifts and goods to those in need.

The event, held outside the LAPD's Newton Station on 34th Street in Los Angeles, included a special appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

At least 500 local families lined up bright and early for the celebration, made possible by the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities organization.

"I like the decorations that they always put up here," said 10-year-old Dayanara Corrales.

Photos with Santa, and gift bags, were also part of the festivities.

"Just seeing those smiling faces coming out here, it's a great organization," said Santa Claus himself.

Every bag is individually prepared for each family to include hand-selected gifts and goods.

"In this one we have some presents, Barbies, lipsticks, and in that one a soccer ball, a car," one group of children explained.

And in addition to presents for the kids, there's items to help out parents.

"Over time we’ve realized, especially during the pandemic, that things as simple as paper towels, and toilet paper, and detergent, that are hard to get," Lissa Zanville, the executive director of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities said. "We wanted to make sure the families had these items."

The families were invited by local community groups and Newton Division police officers, working to build strong relationships with their community.

"I feel happy because they care about us, they’re helpful and they give us support," said 11-year-old Angel Alvarez.

"It makes me feel honored to be here, because the police and everyone is setting things up for us," said 11-year-old Jannelle Hernandez.

For those families and children, the holidays are a little brighter.