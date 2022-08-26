Families Honor Memory of 13 US Service Members That Died in Afghanistan

Our nation is mourning the sacrifice of 13 US service members who were killed in Afghanistan exactly a year ago.

Three of those heroes were marines from the Inland Empire.

"Dylan was amazing. He was so kind and generous and giving to everybody.. he was always smiling and there for his friend and family everybody,” said Cheryl Rex, mother of the fallen marine.

Rex says even at a young age, her son, Lance Corporal Dylan Merola, had a powerful inner drive to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

In fact, he was already working with a marine recruiter while finishing up his education at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

“He loved the Marine Corps, he loved to shoot guns and help people. He just loved being in the marines,” Rex said.

Rex knew the danger that came with being a military hero, but she also says she knew Merola was willing to sacrifice everything for his country.

“That moment that he did tell me, it was just proud, scared every emotional of course you are always scared of what happens,” Rex said.

Exactly a year ago on August 26, Merola and twelve other brave service members were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

These heroes gave their lives trying to save thousands of others who were escaping the country during the U.S. withdrawal.

“I feel like my life is on repeat, just everyday is the same day over and over again. It's been horrible, a lot of grieving, a lot of crying, a lot of emotions everyday it goes up and down every minute it goes up and down,” Rex said.

Two other Inland Empire natives were also killed, including Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui from Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez from Coachella Valley.

Lopez' parents are both proud members of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department who created the Hunter Lopez memorial foundation.

It sponsors young marines who have families that can't afford to travel to see them.

"We just don't want the nation to forget the sacrifices that these 13 families have made and the sacrifice of the soldiers who fell before my son,” said Alicia Lopez, mother of the fallen marine.

The ultimate sacrifice from compassionate and courageous Americans who leave behind families with hearts filled with enormous pride and also unimaginable grief.

“Our kids were out there saving as many lives as they possibly could, Rex said. “All thirteen were out there doing their job very very well, they were able to save a lot of lives.”