Family Alleges 16-Year-Old Daughter Was Allegedly Sexually Assaulted in Back of Ambulance

The family of a 16-year-old girl says she was sexually assaulted.

But where and when it allegedly happened makes the attack even more disturbing: in the back of an ambulance.

The girl and sheriff's investigators believe other women were victimized by the same ambulance worker.

"My heart's kinda racing ... a lot to take in," said the teen from Murrieta who asked not to use her name.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was five days ago, on Friday when she says her school called her an ambulance for a medical emergency.

She was on her way to get help at the hospital, in the back of an ambulance and under the care of an ambulance worker where she was supposed to be safe or so she thought.

"He asked my name and age. He asked me if I'm sexually active," she said. "I said, 'no.'"

"What really concerned me was he kept pressing that subject."

She says the ambulance worker then kissed her, proceeded to grope her, then sexually assaulted her. The girl says she froze in fear and that the man bragged about other victims.

"He told me there was other young women that he did stuff with - and that he had a new girl every week."

The Riverside County Sheriff's department arrested 22-year-old Jason Anderson of Wildomar, whom they identify as an employee of American Medical Response or AMR.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward.

The victim's attorney and family believe there are many others out there.

"He saw that she was very beautiful, young, and most importantly, he saw that she was extremely vulnerable, and he exploited that," said attorney Dan Gilleon.

"I never expect such a thing could happen," said the girl's mother. "Also I don’t wish this circumstance on anybody."

Anderson's employer sent a statement reading in part:

"The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place. AMR will cooperate fully during the course of the Riverside Sheriff’s investigation."

Anderson was released from jail after he posted bond. He's due in court in June and faces felony charges of sexual battery and penetration by force.