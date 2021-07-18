Family Asks for Help in Finding Missing 24-Year-Old With Depression

The family of Jack Stein, a 24-year-old man from Minnesota, was asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing on July 13th at about 7:45 p.m.

Stein, who suffers from depression and bipolar disorder, was last seen on the 3700 block of Kanan Rd., in Agoura Hills.

Stein was described by the authorities as a “male Caucasian, 6’03”, and 180 lbs with blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair.” He was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with the words “Tommy Hilfiger” down the arm, black shorts, and a gray t-shirt.

According to the LA Sheriff's Department, he also has a sparrow bird tattoo on the right upper thigh and circle tattoos on his chest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Missing Person Unit, Detective S. Rincon at (323) 890-5500.