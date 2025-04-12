Family, friends remember Oscar Omar Hernandez at soccer field he played at

Friends and Family of the 13-year-old who was found dead in Oxnard last week gathered at Sun Valley Park for a moment of silence in his honor.

Friday nights meant soccer games at the San Fernando Valley park for Oscar Omar Hernandez.

Many remembered the teenager as a bright and friendly boy who never missed a chance to make you smile.

“I just remember he was a really happy kid, and he would always make his friends laugh,” said Ruby Guerrero, a friend of Hernandez.

Hernandez's girlfriend, Destiny Arteaga, said he used to play soccer with his sister’s boyfriend and loved playing the position of the goalie.

Hernandez was found dead near the side of the road in Oxnard last week. On Monday, his soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, was charged with first-degree murder for the young man's death.

Ivanna Garcia, a friend of the family, said her heart is with the Hernandez family.

“I feel like they’re heartbroken. I feel like they should get more love from them, cause I know what the mother’s going through,” said Garcia.

The Sun Valley Recreation Center asked the crowd for a moment of silence between tonight's games.

One of the coordinators released a group of white balloons for Oscar ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. funeral mass at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in East Hollywood and a private burial.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.