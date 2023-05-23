Family From Colombia Crosses Border Before Title 42 Ends, Now Lives in Chino Hills Park

A migrant family from Colombia managed to enter the U.S. before the end of Title 42, but now they spend their nights in a Chino Hills park.

The family faces not only a lack of shelter, but also a language barrier, as well as a lack of resources and guidance.

The group which includes a father, mother and three children aged 16, 13 and 5, fled Colombia after experiencing a wave of violence.

“Some people came and shot at me and at other people in a pool hall,” said Edicson Marquez, the father. “I played dead until the police arrived."

Over time, they managed to identify the individuals responsible, but they said they had no protection.

"I don't know how they found me but they began to threaten me," Marquez said. "They said I was a 'toad' and that I had 'betrayed them.'"

His family could feel the danger they were in.

"Threats began. They threatened to kidnap my children and that they were going to kill me," Marquez said.

Marquez and his family fled to Ecuador and then to the Tijuana, Mexico border. They managed to cross the border along with thousands of other migrants into California.

Now they are staying in the city of Chino Hills, far from the danger of their native country. They are abandoned in a park where they have been homeless for days, with little food and clothing.

"Having my children sleep on the floor when it's cold, is a very strong feeling as a mother," said Jenny Lopez Cortes, their mother.

TELEMUNDO 52 provided them with information on Catholic organizations near them. However, they failed to receive a response from the support groups.

This family probably not alone as there could be thousands of migrants living in the same conditions after entering the U.S.

The parents along with their children have managed to go to a relative's house to bathe, but they do not allow more people to live in the house. For now they are spending most of their time in the park and are hoping to find jobs soon.

They will have to wait until August for the interview with the immigration authorities to try and obtain the work permit they need.