Family gathers for funeral of Oscar Omar Hernandez

A funeral mass at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church welcomed a full house of those wishing to pay their respects to the family of Oscar Omar Hernandez, a 13-year-old who was found dead in Oxnard last week.

The service was held in Spanish, as the family is originally from Honduras. Oscar Omar had only lived in the United States for about three years.

His family last saw him on March 28 when they dropped him off at the train station to visit his soccer coach in Lancaster.

Authorities found his body five days later on April 2 on the side of the road in Oxnard.

His soccer coach, Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, has been charged with first degree murder in Oscar’s death.

“I feel sad he was like my brother and I was like his sister and I feel really sad to see him here,” said Magaly Davila, Oscar’s friend. “We used to hang out at lunch and anytime at school. I saw him Wednesday the week before he passed away.”

“I’m very sad because he was an innocent child. My daughter tells me he was very humble, well mannered and behaved well in school. My daughter is very sad that he died,” said Magaly’s mother, Anna Velasquez.

As they were carrying the casket out of the church, Oscar’s mother Gladys fainted on top of it. An ambulance was called and she is now recovering.

A church spokesperson said that she was overcome with emotion.

Hernandez’s family released a statement on Saturday saying:

“We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved son Oscar Omar Hernandez Bautista. His bright spirit and love for soccer brought joy to everyone who knew him. We are heartbroken that someone entrusted with his care could commit such a horrific act. We ask for privacy as we grieve. Thank you for your support and understanding during this unbearable time.”

A private burial will be held in the coming days.