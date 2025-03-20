Family of Menendez Brothers set to hold rally outside DA Nathan Hochman's office

Family members of the Menendez brothers are set to hold a news conference, and a rally immediately after, Thursday morning outside the office of District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, a family-led initiative advocating for Erik and Lyle Menendez’s release, is fighting the DA’s recent announcement that he would oppose a petition for resentencing.

The DA said the brothers have been lying about their self defense in the 1989 killings of their parents

NBC4’s Robert Kovacik spoke with the DA to discuss his 100 days in his new role and what it would take to consider a resentencing for the Menendez brothers as their family fights for their freedom.

“Whether or not they have finally shown full insight into the breadth of their criminal violations, completely accepted responsibility for those actions, which is a huge step on the path of rehabilitation,” Hochman said.

Anamaria Baralt, a cousin of the Menendez brothers, said that “This idea that Erik and Lyle have not taken full responsibility or accountability for their actions is absurd. They have."

Baralt is expected to be at the news conference.

The brothers’ family says the pair have been through decades of rehabilitation and that the DA is fixated on statements the brothers made as traumatized young men.

A hearing on the DA’s office’s motion to withdraw the resentencing petition is set for April 11.

Depending on the court’s decision then, a resentencing hearing could be set the following week.