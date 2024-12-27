Long Beach

Family of missing woman puts up billboard in Long Beach to help find her

By Staff Reports

The family of a woman who is believed to be a victim of human trafficking has put up a new billboard in hopes of finding her.

Ruthey Smith was 19 years old when she went missing in March of 2022.

She was last seen along the Figueroa Street corridor.

Police say that area has become known for sex trafficking of young teens.

Smith has the names "Ezra" and "Lamarion" tattooed near her ears and the name "Ocean" tattooed on her chest.

Her family hopes the new billboard in Long Beach will lead to new tips from the public.

