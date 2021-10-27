Family Mourns Grandmother Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck Driver in South LA

Outrage is mounting in South LA where a grandmother was struck and killed Monday by a driver in a big rig that never stopped.

Anguish was in the air at the memorial to Iquisha Blaxon along with exhaust from passing trucks.

"We're here because these kids no longer have a mother in their life. We're here because this mother got to bury her child."

Gathering at Gage and Grand where the LAPD says the semi tractor trailer struck Blaxon and never stopped, exiting the 110 Freeway.

"It happened Monday morning," Denise Charles, the victim's mother says. "I didn't find out until 7:30 Monday night. She didn't have any ID on her. It took them that long to figure out who she was."

Iquisha Blaxon graduated Centennial High and worked as a tax preparer.

Three of her children attended the vigil: a daughter at college in Texas joined in on FaceTime.

"Her kids are hurting," Denica White, victim's sister says. "I'm hurting. My mom is hurting. My sisters are hurting. Our family is hurting for no reason. This was so unnecessary."

Detectives call the semi in the photo their best clue and need tips to ID the owner.

Blaxon's family says a witness blamed speeding and bad weather.

"If it's raining and you're in a big vehicle, please slow down," Charles said. "It was not fit for her to lose her life. When she was crossing that street, it's because the light was green for her to cross."

Her mom believes Iquisha Blaxon was dragged and died instantly. She has a few words for the driver.

"If you have a conscience, and you know you did this, turn yourself in," she said. "It would be better and helpful for all of us if you turned yourself in."

The large, loving family at the crash site vows to stay united through their pain.

"I've never been without my sister," White said. "I want her to know because I know she's watching right now: that I love you. I'm gonna make sure your kids are taken care of no matter what. And we are gonna get justice for you."

As they prepare to leave the corner where Iquisha Blaxon was struck, her family wants it known there's now a $50,000 reward on the table for anyone who helps lead to the arrest and conviction of the driver who killed her.