Family Mourns Mother of Three Who Collapsed at LA Marathon Finish Line

Trisha Paddock was all smiles at the start of Sunday's LA Marathon.

Her husband, Ryan, says she was an avid runner and walker, but compassion drove her more so than the course.

"She was very passionate about no one being excluded," he said.

Paddock, 46, was walking the charity challenge for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, which helps underserved communities with substance abuse services.

"She was excited to be a part of the event," said Paula Hong, of AADAP, Inc. "She had a beautiful smile on her face and we're just stunned."

Ryan was waiting for her at the finish line of the 13.1-mile route.

"At that point she sent me a message and said I only got one more mile to go," he said.

The Rancho Palos Verdes mother of three collapsed at the finish line. Organizers say it was the race's first death since 2007.

Paddock, who says his wife had no known health issues, rushed to the emergency room to learn his wife died.

Doctors say her heart stopped, a heart that championed so many causes, which her family vows they will carry on.

"Knowing her was proof that she had a big heart," said her daughter Hannah.

The whole family plans on walking next year's LA Marathon in her honor, wearing her same jersey number.

"For her it was important that life was authentic. There is such a thing as hunger, there is such a thing as race discrimination, there is such a thing as kids who are depressed," said Ryan.