Family of fallen deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer take first step towards suing LA County

On Tuesday, the parents of fallen LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer took the first step toward suing LA County, the Sheriff’s Department, and the city of Palmdale after he was murdered while on the job in September.

The family is seeking 20 million dollars in damages.

They say Ryan was so tired from working so much overtime that he was not capable of defending himself the night he was murdered on the job.

“I miss my son so very much,” Kim Clinkunbroomer, the mother of the murdered deputy, said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

With tears in her eyes, Kim Clinkunbroomer spoke of her final conversation with her son Ryan who was murdered in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station September 16.

“At 4 o'clock was my last message to him, we were planning his wedding as he was engaged four days prior, three hours later, I was planning his funeral,” the mother said.

But now, more than two months after his funeral, the family’s attorney, Brad Gage, is planning to sue LA County for what they believe is Ryan’s wrongful death.

“The accused murderer pulled up behind Ryan, then he pulled beside Ryan, he pointed a gun at Ryan and then he shot him,” Gage said. “Ryan was a training officer who demonstrated excellence but because of being forced to work so much overtime he was unable to see the danger signs of what occurred to him.”

The family filed a $20 million dollar claim for damages, but Ryan’s mom says this isn’t just about money.

“Money’s only part of it, a very small part of it to be quite frank with you,” the mother said. “I can’t see another family go through this. I fully believe, fully believe if my son was not overworked to be where he is today.”

They want the county to add more deputies and limit the overtime they work.

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t comment on the claim, but they released this statement saying:

“The senseless ambush murder of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was the epitome of evil and the Department continues to mourn his death. We lost a valued member of our Department family who was committed to serving our communities. The Sheriff’s Department remains committed to securing a successful prosecution against the individual responsible for Ryan’s murder. Our thoughts continue to remain with the entire Clinkunbroomer family.”

Ryan comes from a family that’s served four generations in law enforcement. And now the Clinkunbroomer family is preparing to sue the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Kim Clinkunbroomer says she’s doing this to make a difference.

“Those men and women who put that badge on put it on with pride, but they need to have the working conditions, to do the best job they can,” the mother said.

The County and the Sheriff’s Department have 45 days to respond to the claim before the lawsuit is officially filed.

All this happening while the man accused of killing Ryan, Kevin Salazar, sits in jail charged with murder.