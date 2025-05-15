Family of man shot by San Gabriel police after pursuit seeks criminal charges

The family of a man who was shot and killed by San Gabriel police at the end of a car chase last year is asking the justice department to file criminal charges in the case.

Body cameras worn by officers show they shot at 50-year-old Pedro Meza more than 40 times after a pursuit ended in Rosemead in July 2024. The footage shows Meza stopping on Charlotte Avenue, then stepping out of his vehicle. He then turns toward police with his right arm extended and officers respond by opening fire.

“What you see in this case is a cold-blooded killing, in my opinion,” said Michael Carrillo, an attorney for Meza’s family.

“He was retreating and looking for protection,” said Dominique Boubion, another attorney. “They gave him no opportunity to live, all for a traffic violation.”

Meza’s grieving loved ones were present during Wednesday’s press conference.

“My gamily is suffering like you have no idea,” said Dora Hernandez, Meza’s wife. “They took away my husband, my kids’ father, a grandfather. They broke our home. Our home is no longer a home.”

A civil lawsuit was filed against the city and officers Nori Smith and Jasson Rios-Vega. The complaint alleges they fired 47 rounds at Meza, striking him six times.

“I want accountability and I want justice for him,” Hernandez said. “That’s why we are here today – for justice and for clarity.”

Attorneys and police say the state is still investigating and say not all facts in relation to the case have been revealed.

The city of San Gabriel and its police department have returned NBC4’s request for comment.