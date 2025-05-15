San Gabriel Valley

Family of man shot by San Gabriel police after pursuit seeks criminal charges

A civil lawsuit claims officers opened fire 47 times on Pedro Meza, striking him six times.

By Kathy Vara and Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a man who was shot and killed by San Gabriel police at the end of a car chase last year is asking the justice department to file criminal charges in the case.

Body cameras worn by officers show they shot at 50-year-old Pedro Meza more than 40 times after a pursuit ended in Rosemead in July 2024. The footage shows Meza stopping on Charlotte Avenue, then stepping out of his vehicle. He then turns toward police with his right arm extended and officers respond by opening fire.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“What you see in this case is a cold-blooded killing, in my opinion,” said Michael Carrillo, an attorney for Meza’s family.

“He was retreating and looking for protection,” said Dominique Boubion, another attorney. “They gave him no opportunity to live, all for a traffic violation.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Meza’s grieving loved ones were present during Wednesday’s press conference.

“My gamily is suffering like you have no idea,” said Dora Hernandez, Meza’s wife. “They took away my husband, my kids’ father, a grandfather. They broke our home. Our home is no longer a home.”

A civil lawsuit was filed against the city and officers Nori Smith and Jasson Rios-Vega. The complaint alleges they fired 47 rounds at Meza, striking him six times.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles 3 hours ago

Angel City's Savy King has heart surgery following on-field collapse

Los Angeles County 5 hours ago

Hochman hails success of Prop 36, says retail theft deterrence is goal

“I want accountability and I want justice for him,” Hernandez said. “That’s why we are here today – for justice and for clarity.”

Attorneys and police say the state is still investigating and say not all facts in relation to the case have been revealed.

The city of San Gabriel and its police department have returned NBC4’s request for comment.

This article tagged under:

San Gabriel Valley
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us