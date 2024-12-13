Hawaii

Family of missing Hawaii woman offers to return GoFundMe donations 

Hannah Kobayashi’s family has stopped donations after she was reported to be found safe. 

By Sahana Patel

NBC Universal, Inc.

After receiving nearly $50,000 in donations to find Hannah Kobayash, her family announced Wednesday they have turned donations off and will honor any claim for a refund following her appearance.

The 30-year-old woman from Hawaii who was reported missing in Los Angeles in November was found in Mexico, according to her family. 

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Her sister created a GoFundMe to fund search efforts for Kobayashi.

But, with Kobayashi’s reappearance, the family says they will reimburse anyone who submits a claim by Dec.18th. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Kobayashi was last seen in Los Angeles when her family first reported her as missing on Nov. 11.

The following day, Kobayashi was seen crossing the U.S.-Mexico border near San Ysidro, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

While searching for his daughter, Ryan Kobayashi was found dead in an apparent suicide near LAX, said LAPD.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Education 3 hours ago

New Van Nuys school built entirely from recycled shipping containers

San Pedro 5 hours ago

Plan for detours. The Vincent Thomas Bridge is closing for 16 months

Authorities later declared Kobayashi a “voluntary missing person” after reviewing surveillance video of her crossing the border with her luggage, prompting her family to release a statement explaining Kobayashi’s reappearance. 

This article tagged under:

Hawaii
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us