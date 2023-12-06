Family of missing Tarzana wife and in-laws speaks out

It’s now been nearly a month since Los Angeles Police arrested Sam Haskell and the District Attorney charged him for the murders of his wife and in-laws. Though Haskell’s been officially charged for those three murders, Haskell’s wife and in-laws are still unaccounted for.

Mei, her mom and step-dad all live in Southern California, but they’re originally from China. They only have one family member in the United States and he spoke with NBC4 in his first television interview since their traumatizing disappearance.

“I cannot believe it,” YanQing Wang said. “For the last month since learning the news I could not sleep I could only sleep for one hour, less than one hour. I have nightmares.”

On Nov. 8, someone found body parts in a trash bag in Encino and video linked that gruesome discovery to Haskell’s home in Tarzana. Hours later, police said Haskell’s wife Mei and her in-laws were missing.

Weeks later, Wang’s three loved ones are still unaccounted for, but Haskell’s been charged with three counts of murder.

“I’m very confused, first the news reported that Sam is being charged with the murder, but the police never give me an answer as whereabout are my sister and my brother-in-law,” Wang said. “My sister had a stroke and she could not walk. And why anyone would do something and hurt an old lady who is suffering physical illness I do not understand.”

Wang said he doesn’t know Haskell that well.

“He’s a very quiet person,” Wang said. “I don’t have too much contact with him. Because the language barrier, I don’t have much interaction with him.”

He also doesn’t know if the couple was experiencing any relationship or family issues.

“Mei never mentioned of her own problem within her own family,” he said. “If there was a problem, I think Mei, my sister, my brother-in-law, they can work things out”.

Wang said he was the first in their family to move to the United States, followed by Mei who moved for school. Once she met Haskell and they had kids, Mei’s mom and her husband moved too.

“Mei, my sister, my brother-in-law, they are kind-hearted persons, they are peace loving people,” Wang said.

The family’s attorney Daniel Deng said they want closure.

“As a lawyer I want to help him find out the truth,” Deng said. “If they are murdered, then they want to give a burial service for the sister, and the brother-in-law, and Mei.”

But as he waits for an update from police, Wang is trying to think of happier times, like his sister’s September visit to China for his son’s wedding --- two months before she disappeared.

“My son told her that he would come and visit her, but now he’s still hoping that could happen,” he said. “But now the chances of seeing her the last time is diminishing”.