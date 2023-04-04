The family of an 18-year-old woman killed two years ago when a school safety officer opened fire on a car in which she was riding in Long Beach has reached a settlement with the school district.

Manuela 'Mona' Rodriguez's family was awarded $13 million in her September 2021 shooting death.

The shooting unfolded after a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer on patrol near the Millikan High School campus responded to an altercation in the middle of the street. Rodriguez, a 15-year-old, 16-year-old and a 20-year-old were all involved in the dispute, Long Beach police said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rodriguez, the mother of a boy who was 5 months old at the time, was in the passenger seat of a car that was leaving the scene when the school safety officer fired into the vehicle, striking her. Family member said she was shot in the head.

Rodriguez died days later at a hospital.

Family members spoke Tuesday at a news conference with attorneys.

"We're not supposed to be here," said her brother Oscar Rodriguez. "It feels like I'm re-living the whole thing.

"My sister was one of my pillars. It's just my mentality and my family keeping me going forward… I miss my sister. There's no money in the world that would replace that."

Family Photo Mona Rodriguez, an 18-year-old mother, was shot and killed by a school safety officer in Long Beach.

The family's attorney called the settlement the largest ever in a shooting involving a school district in the United States. Part of the encounter was captured on cell phone video, which shows the car moving away from school safety officer Eddie Gonzalez.

"They failed in every possible way when hiring, training and keeping on duty Eddie Gonzalez," attorney Arnoldo Casillas said. "But they have to be recognized for doing the right thing. The school district and its attorneys were honest, unlike most public agencies."

Gonzalez was fired after the shooting. He was arrested and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty in December 2021 and is awaiting trial.

"The school district and its insurance carriers have been in negotiations on a settlement, but because we have not seen or ratified an agreement, we cannot discuss the details," the school district said in a statement. "Settlements like these include language that there is no admission of liability on the district’s part. However, we again share our sincerest condolences with everyone who was impacted by this terrible event."