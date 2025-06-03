Family of teen beaten by men in Palmdale call on law enforcement to investigate attack as hate crime

An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was brutally beaten by a group of men during a concert in Palmdale last month.

Civil rights activist Najee Ali, who is speaking on behalf of Elijah Green, said the high school student’s attack was captured on camera. During the beating, the men were seen assaulting the teen and hurling racial slurs at him.

The attack happened on May 24 at a concert that took place near the intersection of Old Harold Road and Firethorn Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station.

“As a mother, watching my son get nearly beaten to death by a racist mob, while no one helped him, is something I’ll never forget,” Roneika Green, the victim’s mother, said in a statement. “He did everything he could to protect himself, but her never had a chance. My son was beaten because he’s Black. This is clearly a hate crime and I demand justice.”

In wake of the attack, Green’s family is calling on law enforcement and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to investigate the assault as a hate crime. LASD’s Palmdale station said it takes any “allegation of hate crimes seriously” and said it is investigating the case.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the attack. Law enforcement did not provide a description of those who were seen assaulting Green.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Palmdale Station Detective Peirson at 661-272-2477.