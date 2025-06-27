Family outraged after federal agents detain, accuse US citizen of assault

A 32-year-old U.S. citizen is expected to be released Thursday after her family says she was wrongfully detained by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation in downtown Los Angeles.

According to her attorney, Andrea Velez will be released on bond after being detained by immigration enforcement agents on Tuesday and then charged with assaulting a federal officer. The Department of Homeland Security says Velez "forcefully obstructed an ICE officer," but her family says that's not the case.

Estrella Rosas documented the frantic moments she says she saw her sister being thrown to the ground before being arrested and forced into an unmarked car by unidentified officers near 9th and Main Street in downtown Los Angeles.

"We dropped off my sister to go to work like we always do, all of a sudden, my mom in the rearview mirror she saw how a man went on top of her. Basically, dropped her on the floor and started putting her in handcuffs and trying to arrest her," said Rosas, recounting the arrest.

In the video, Velez's mother and sister can be heard pleading for help. "That’s my sister. They’re taking her. Help her, someone...she’s a U.S. citizen," said Rosas.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors allege that during an immigration enforcement Tuesday morning, “Velez stepped into an officer’s path and extended one of her arms in an apparent effort to prevent him from apprehending a male subject he was chasing and that Velez’s outstretched arm struck that officer in the face."

In her court appearance Thursday, Velez did not enter a plea in federal court. Velez’s family says she was just walking on her way to work as a marketing designer and did nothing wrong.

"Andrea is a victim of excessive use of force by federal agents, they had no right to stop her and no right to beat her. What you see in the videos is police brutality," said Luis Carillo, Velez's attorney.

Velez’s sister says they are both U.S. citizens and that her older sister is a responsible Cal Poly Pomona graduate who has never committed a crime in her life.

When I saw the videos, they made me feel really upset. I’m a U.S. citizen, my sister is a U.S. citizen and we have rights and they violated her rights, so it doesn’t make me feel secure that they're going to protect or respect my rights," said Rosas. "I feel it's very unfair that we have to go through something like this just because our ethnicity is Hispanic, Latino.

Attorneys working with Velez say they are exploring all legal options, including possibly a civil lawsuit against federal agents. Velez's next court appearance is scheduled for July 17.