Family-owned Compton bakery reopens days after destructive raid by dozens of thieves

A Compton bakery that was ransacked by dozens of thieves who crashed a car into the building's entrance reopened Friday for the first time since the chaotic break-in that was caught on camera.

Ruben's Bakery & Mexican Food, located near El Segundo Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, was burglarized and vandalized on Tuesday, causing thousands of dollars in damage, the family that owns the business said.

"It will take us a few weeks for our store to return to full operations, but we will accomplish this goal in large part to the tremendous amount of support that we have received from family, friends, loyal customers and community members," said Ruben Ramirez Jr., whose family owns the store. "We are also blessed from the generosity of strangers who have reached out and offered their help. But we are especially thankful for our dedicated, hardworking staff, who have worked with us nonstop to clean up the store and replace the damaged goods so that we can partially reopen our doors."

Security camera video showed a white Kia Soul reversing into the business early Tuesday morning when it was closed. The force of the crash damaged the security gate and walls.

Dozens of people, many with their faces covered, streamed into the business, taking merchandise, lottery tickets, cash registers and other items.

The burglary was less than a mile from where about 100 people gathered at about 3 a.m. Tuesday for a street takeover near El Segundo Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue.

No arrests were reported.