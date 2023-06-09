Family searches for answers after construction worker killed in Pacoima wall collapse

Wednesday morning, Javier Calderón, a construction worker from San Bernardino, died after a cinder block wall collapsed on workers in Pacoima.

The Los Angeles Fire Department worked “feverishly” for 45 minutes working to free Calderón, reported LAFD Battalion Chief Rick Crawford, but their efforts failed. Calderón’s family plans to pursue legal action against the construction company.

“I think that it could have been prevented,” said Monica Calderón, his daughter, who is grieving the loss.

The wall had collapsed before in 2017 and 2019, said Will Cortes, who lives nearby.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Calderón was 49 years old and had been a construction worker for 30 years. His five children and three grandchildren remember him as a funny and loving husband and father who was preparing for his 50th birthday.

The incident is under current investigation by the LA Police Department and Cal-OSHA, who will determine if the company violated any workplace safety regulations and if the accident could have been prevented.