Family Therapist Amie Harwick Died From Blunt Force Injuries to Head, Upper Body

A coroner's report was released Tuesday in the death of the 38-year-old marriage and family therapist who was found with severe injuries beneath a balcony at her Hollywood Hills home

Dr. Amie Harwick attends the "Rock To Recovery" bvenefit at The Fonda Theatre on October 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Family and marriage therapist Amie Harwick died due to blunt force injuries to her head and upper body, according to a coroner's report released Tuesday.

Harwick, 38, was found at her Hollywood Hills home over the weekend suffering from injuries that police said appeared consistent with a fall. The coroner's report classifies the case as a homicide.

A former boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder hours after police responded early Saturday morning to Harwick's home following a report of a woman screaming.

Harwick appeared to have been attacked at the home, police said. A roommate, who told officers Harwick was assaulted, had jumped over a wall to escape and call for help, police said.

Harwick was found on the ground beneath a third-story balcony. She was in grave condition and was suffering from injuries consistent with a fall, the LAPD said.

Harwick was taken to a hospital where she died.

Her death led to an outpouring of grief form friends. A flower with a note was left outside the home Monday. The card read, "I love you my friend. I'll never forget you."

Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it recently expired. She recently expressed her fear of her former boyfriend, the LAPD said. Pursehouse was being held on $2 million bond, according to LA County Jail records.

An initial court appearance had not been scheduled, according to the jail records.

Pursehouse was arrested around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 8100 block of Carbona Drive in Playa Del Rey by members of an FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately clear if Pursehouse had a lawyer.

On her website, Harwick is described as a marriage and family therapist with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Cal Poly Pomona east of Los Angeles and a master's degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University in Malibu. She is the author of 2014's 'The New Sex Bible for Women.'

In social media posts, she was remembered as a caring professional who empowered women. Ex-fiancee Drew Carey, the host of "The Price is Right," remembered Harwick as a positive force and champion for women.

