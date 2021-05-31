Fans Gone Wild: Spectator Runs Out on Court During Wizards-Sixers Game

Fan who reached court during Wizards-Sixers Game 4 banned originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A fan who reached the court during Game 4 of the NBA first-round series between the Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers has been banned, with additional charges to be pursued by the Metropolitan Police Department, Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced.

During this evening's game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena and charges are being pursued with DC MPD. — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) June 1, 2021

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a zero tolerance policy when fans violate our code of conduct at Capital One Arena," MSE tweeted.

The incident occurred in the second half of the game at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Security tackled the fan while Philadelphia backup center Dwight Howard stood over the trespasser and appeared to have a word.

This comes just five days after a fan threw popcorn at Washington guard Russell Westbrook in Game 2 after the Wizards star was leaving Wells Fargo Center with a knee injury. That fan was banned and his season tickets were revoked. On that same day, a New York Knicks fan at Madison Square Garden was banned for spitting at Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

On Sunday in Boston, yet another fan was banned from TD Garden and arrested for throwing a water bottle at Nets guard Kyrie Irving.