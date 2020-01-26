Kobe Bryant

Fans Gather Throughout LA to Mourn Death of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant

"I feel just disbelief, it's Kobe -- he is invincible."

By Sydney Kalich and Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fan mourned and paid their respects to Lakers great Kobe Bryant throughout Los Angeles, just hours after his death in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

A group of fans gathered in the streets surrounding the Calabasas hillside where the helicopter crashed just before 10 a.m. on a foggy Sunday, carrying Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a teammate of Gianna's and a parent.

"I feel just disbelief, it's Kobe -- he is invincible," a fan who gathered at the crash site said through tears.

“I’m really concerned about his family," said another fan wearing a jersey as he stared at the smoke around the hillside. "Being here is a little bit harder than I thought. Seeing the smoke is making it a little too real for me."

Another fan said he was eating breakfast nearby when he saw the plane. "We were eating having a good time and saw a helicopter fly by, low and kind of losing control," he said.

"Then just two minutes, we hear a great legend was in that helicopter. It's insane. A lot of people in Los Angeles look up to this guy because he came from nothing. It's literally the American dream."

"I feel his presence. I feel Los Angeles’ presence," Phillip, a fan who arrived at the crash site wearing a Kobe jersey and decked out in Lakers gear, said through tears. "In my 45 years of living, I have not felt this much grief."

Fans mourned the legend outside the Staples Center, holding posters and chanting "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe!"

"It's not real. I feel for Vanessa, his daughters, his loving dad. Everybody here has so much pain," said Crystal, sobbing outside of Staples Center. "Kobe is so great and I'm waiting for someone to tell me this isn't real. I feel like I just lost part of me. Growing up watching him play, I played basketball because of him."

"This shows how much he was loved," said Justin, who drove from Whittier to the Staples Center said. "He was the whole city of LA."

Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death

Kobe Bryant 22 mins ago

LA Mourns Because Kobe Bryant Was Los Angeles

NBA 1 hour ago

A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Career Highlights After The NBA Legend Was Killed in a Helicopter Crash on Sunday Morning

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos Angeles Lakerscalabasas
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us