‘He's the Greatest of All Time': Fans Pay Their Respects to Vin Scully at Dodger Stadium

As the news of the death of Vin Scully came out, fans quickly went to Dodger Stadium to pay their respects to the man that will be remembered as the voice of the Dodgers.

Fans gathered at the entrance of Dodger Stadium named Vin Scully Ave. as they placed flowers and other Dodger memorabilia Tuesday night.

"I don't remember a time that he wasn't a part of Southern California history," said one fan.

Scully joined the Dodgers organization in 1950 and was a man that many grew up listening to.

Generations of fans know who Scully was and how his words meant so much to the city of LA.

"When I was young I used to hear him all the time on the radio," said another fan. "I used to keep score with him calling the games."

Many fans were left speechless by the news that the Hall of Famer and longtime Dodger broadcaster had died. They said it is a sad end of an era.

Fans of all ages told stories of Scully and how he changed the game of baseball.

"There will never be another one like him," said one Dodger fan. "He's the greatest of all time."

Vin Scully Ave. is sure to become a popular place for Dodger fans in the coming days as LA mourns the loss of a legend.