Fans Will be Required to Wear Masks at LAFC Game in Concourse, Indoor Areas

Fans attending Saturday night's Los Angeles Football Club game are required to wear masks or face coverings in indoor areas of Banc of California Stadium and the stadium concourse, unless actively eating or drinking, under the latest Los Angeles County health order.

For the second consecutive home game, LAFC will conduct a sports equipment drive as part of its Month of Giving. Fans can place new and gently used sports equipment in collection bins outside of Banc of California Stadium's northwest, north, northeast and southeast gates from 6-8:15 p.m. The equipment will be donated to local youth organizations at the game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Undefeated former World Boxing Council interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia will serve as the honorary falconer.

One of the team's four falcons is released before the start of each game for a pregame flight at the center of the field, hunting a lure of the opponent's crest.

The game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC is sold out. LAFC has sold out every Major League Soccer regular-season and playoff game since beginning play in 2018.