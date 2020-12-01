Job Fair

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio to Host Weekend Job Fair

By City News Service

An in-person job fair will be held this weekend at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, which is looking to fill upwards of 20 food and beverage jobs, it was announced Tuesday.

"If you have restaurant experience or are interested in being part of the culinary experience at a high-end resort, we encourage you to come to our job fair Saturday," Food and Beverage Director Tony Sanza said. "We're looking for talented, outgoing, service-oriented people to join our team."

The event will take place Saturday in the casino's Special Events Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The casino, which is owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, is looking for 15 to 20 new cooks, servers, bartenders, bussers and assistant managers.

Applicants must wear face coverings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prospective employees are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally. Managers will be on-site doing interviews.

Available jobs can be viewed at here.

Fantasy Springs reopened in June after voluntarily shuttering along with several other regional tribal casinos due to the pandemic.

While large-scale concerts remain on hold, the casino is offering several concerts per week at its smaller venues, along with access to several restaurants and bars amid coronavirus-related protocols.

Fantasy Springs is located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.

